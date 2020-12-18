UPDATE via Maryland State Police @ 9:26 a.m.:

(WALDORF, MD) – Maryland State Police are investigating a fatal two-vehicle crash that occurred this morning in Charles County.

Shortly after 6:20 a.m. this morning, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to northbound Maryland Route 5 at Pinefield Drive in Waldorf, Maryland for a reported two-vehicle crash. According to a preliminary investigation, a silver Toyota Camry was traveling south in the northbound lane on Route 5 and crashed head-on into a Ford F-150 pickup truck.

The driver of the truck was declared deceased at the scene. The deceased victim, a male, is not being identified at this time pending notification of next of kin. The driver of the Toyota, a male, was transported by U.S. Park Police helicopter to MedStar Washington Hospital Center for treatment of his injuries.

Route 5 was closed temporarily as a result of the crash. No charges have been filed at this time.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation

UPDATE @ 8:36 a.m.- The Southern Maryland Chronicle has now confirmed through officials( we do not use police scanners for confirmation) that the crash this morning is fatal. One person was pronounced deceased at the scene. Another person was flown by U.S Park Police Helicopter to an area trauma center.

The Maryland State Police are handling the investgiationa nd information will be provided once released by them. Expect an extended closure in the area due to crash reconstruction.

Waldorf, MD- A major crash has closed(@6:19 a.m.) a major thoroughfare in Waldorf, MD. Police have responded to a crash involving a pick-up truck and passenger car on Mattawoman-Beantown Road.

At this time there is no information on the victims, and police are investigating the crash.

Mattawoman Beantown Rd is now closed in both directions between Nike Dr and Pinefield Rd.

This is a developing story…

