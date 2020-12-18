UPDATE 12/18/2020: The Calvert County Sheriff’s Office has released the home video of the Shooting/Home Invasion that occurred on Monday, December 14, 2020.

Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the public’s assistance in identifying suspects in the Dunkirk home invasion/shooting from 12/14.

Suspect # 1 was described as a slender black male, approximately 5′ 11″ to 6′ tall, wearing glasses, 20-25 years old.

Suspect #2 was described as a black male, athletic build, approximately 6′ to 6′ 2″ tall, age 17-22 years old.

If you have any information regarding this crime, please contact Det. T. Yates at Edward.Yates@calvertcountymd.gov or (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151.

Calvert County Crime Solvers is offering rewards of up to $1,000 for information that leads to the arrest or indictment of a person responsible for a crime in Calvert County.

Dunkirk, MD- On Monday, Dec. 14, 2020, shortly after 3:30 a.m., Calvert County Sheriff’s Office patrol deputies responded to a residence in the Dunleigh subdivision in Dunkirk, MD following a targeted home invasion/robbery.

Upon arrival, deputies located two adult male victims inside the residence. One victim was found suffering from a gunshot wound and was flown from the scene. The second victim was ground transported to a nearby hospital. Both men are in serious but stable condition.

The preliminary investigation revealed two suspects had already fled the scene in a vehicle prior to law enforcement’s arrival.

The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information in regards to this incident is asked to please contact Detective T. Yates with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 ext. 2151.

