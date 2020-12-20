ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today announced the recipients of 32 awards totaling more than $8 million to tourism-related nonprofits through the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative. This is part of the more than $600 million in emergency economic relief that the state has announced to date.

The program, administered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, provides grants up to $500,000 for the state’s nonprofit and tourism producing organizations, such as museums, cultural attractions, zoos and aquariums whose mission and work substantially contributes to the economic development and now economic recovery of Maryland communities through visitor-driven activities and programs.

“The COVID-19 pandemic has had a profound impact on many of Maryland’s great cultural, educational, and historical institutions,” said Governor Hogan. “We’re proud to dedicate this funding through our Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative to help our nonprofit partners weather this storm and keep Marylanders on their payrolls.”

In addition to the nonprofit tourism awards, the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative will also provide $35 million in funding to entertainment venues and Main Street communities impacted by the pandemic. Applications for those programs are currently being reviewed and awards are expected to be finalized by the end of the year.

Today’s announcement comes after more than $40 million in awards were previously made through the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative to more than 1,800 nonprofit organizations across the state. The Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative provided grants of up to $75,000 to nonprofits affected by the COVID-19 pandemic. These nonprofits employ thousands of staff members and are focused on economic development, heath, human services and housing.

“These initiatives are yet another example of collaboration and cooperation between state agencies that has served as the foundation for Maryland’s nationally-recognized pandemic response and recovery efforts,” said Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development Secretary Kenneth C. Holt. “Working together we are sustaining a wide range of nonprofit organizations that directly serve Marylanders and provide everything from meal assistance to emergency housing to health services, as well as providing funding to help entertainment venues, tourist attractions, and Main Street businesses rebound from these current economic challenges.”

Launched earlier this year, the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative (NORI) is supported by multiple state agencies and provides assistance to nonprofit organizations whose critical operations have been financially impacted by COVID-19. Through the NORI grant opportunities offered by the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development, the Maryland Department of Commerce, and the Maryland State Arts Council, a wide range of nonprofit organizations have received critical funding, including nonprofits licensed by the Maryland Behavioral Health Administration and the Developmental Disabilities Administration.

”With help from the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative, our agency provided financial assistance to hundreds of applicants that were negatively impacted by the ongoing pandemic—from 501(c)(3) and 501(c)(6) nonprofits, to independent artists and arts organizations,” said Maryland Commerce Secretary Kelly M. Schulz. “We thank the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development for their partnership in supporting the state’s business community and economy during this time.”

Learn more about the Maryland Nonprofit Recovery Initiative here.

Learn more about the Maryland Strong Economic Recovery Initiative here.

