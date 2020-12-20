The College of Southern Maryland (CSM) has been recognized for its talented marketing efforts by the National Council for Marketing and Public Relations (NCMPR) District 1 Conference.

CSM recently received gold, silver and bronze Medallion Awards from its industry peers. The NCMPR Medallion Awards recognize outstanding achievement in design and communication at community and technical colleges in each of NCMPR’s seven districts. The regional competition is exclusive to marketing and public relations professionals at two-year colleges.

CSM was recognized for the following:

Gold

Summer card illustration of CSM’s Talon

Silver

Summer postcard campaign

Bronze

Spring credit mailer

