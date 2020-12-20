GLEN BURNIE, MD (December 18, 2020) – In accordance with Governor Larry Hogan’s directive and to help slow the spread of COVID-19, the Maryland Department of Transportation Motor Vehicle Administration (MDOT MVA) will implement a temporary, two-week suspension of in-person services at all branch offices and Vehicle Emissions Inspection Program (VEIP) stations statewide beginning the morning of Monday, December 21. Branch offices and VEIP stations will reopen Monday, January 4, at 8:30 a.m.

All previously scheduled appointments from Monday, December 21, to Saturday, January 2, will be rescheduled. Customers will be contacted by phone or email.

Customers who are due for emissions tests from Monday, December 21, to Saturday, January 2, will be given a 30-day extension from their due date.

Customers with questions related to emergency business needs, such as obtaining a Commercial Driver’s License (CDL) or registering fleet vehicles needed to bring resources to Marylanders, should reach out to MDOT MVA at COVID19MVAAction@mdot.maryland.gov.

MDOT MVA self-service VEIP kiosks, online services, and 24-hour kiosks will be available throughout the two suspensions on in-person services. Customers are encouraged to check the MDOT MVA eStore – during the temporary suspension of in-person services and during normal operating hours – to take advantage of many services available from the comfort and safety of home, including:

Duplicate/Additional Registration Cards,

Insurance Information and Compliance Payments,

Vehicle Title and Registration Applications,

Vehicle Registration Renewals,

Identification Card Renewals,

Title Replacements,

Disability Products,

Change of Address,

Driving Records,

License Plate Purchase/Replacement,

Temporary Registration,

Information on Administrative Flag Fees,

VEIP Test Date Extension,

Driver’s License Renewals and

Substitute Stickers.

When offices and VEIP stations reopen Monday, January 4, COVID-19 safety measures including plexiglass dividers, social distancing practices and limited seating will remain in place at MDOT MVA branches and VEIP station lobbies. Customers and employees are required to wear a face covering, maintain 6 feet of distance and participate in a brief health screening and temperature scan to enter the building.

Marylanders are reminded that driver’s and business licenses, identification cards, permits, and registrations, that expired after March 12, 2020, or are eligible for renewal during the COVID-19 State of Emergency, are extended until further notice. For more information about MDOT MVA’s response to COVID-19 and additional resources, visit our website MVA.Maryland.gov.

Additionally, customers can follow and reach out to MDOT MVA at facebook.com/MarylandMVA/ and twitter.com/MD_MVA.

