On December 20, 2020, at approximately 12:24 a.m. deputies from the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office responded to the 29800 block of Three Notch Road, in the area of Golden Beach Road in Charlotte Hall, for the reported motor vehicle collision.

Deputies arrived on the scene and found both involved vehicles on fire. The fires were extinguished and one of the vehicle operators was pronounced deceased on the scene. The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office Collision Reconstruction Unit responded to the scene and continued the investigation.

The investigation determined a 2004 Cadillac CTS, operated by Joseph Marvin Swann, age 39 of Waldorf, was traveling northbound on Three Notch Road, at a high rate of speed. The Cadillac struck a 1996 Jeep Grand Cherokee, also traveling northbound, operated by Ian Raymond Tahtinen, age 23 of Waldorf. The impact caused both vehicles to catch fire and leave the roadway. Tahtinen succumbed to his injuries on the scene. Swann was transported to an area hospital with incapacitating injuries.

At this time speed and alcohol/drugs are considered contributing factors in the collision. Anyone who witnessed the collision or any events leading to the collision is asked to contact Deputy First Class Jason Smith at (301) 475-4200 extension 72328 or by email at Jason.Smith@stmarysmd.com .

