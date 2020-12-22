College Trades Information Session: 6 p.m. Jan 6. Zoom. Students are invited to learn about the trades and learn how the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) can help you achieve a career in Construction Trades, Electrical, HVAC, Welding, and more. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about CSM programs and hear from industry professionals about apprenticeship and employment opportunities. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. Cloud Computing Information Session: 6 p.m. Jan 7. Zoom. High school students and their parents are invited to learn about the unique opportunity to dual enroll in a class that may lead to an industry certification for an entry-level position for cloud computing. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free. Transfer Thursdays: 11 a.m. Jan. 7 – 28. Zoom. CSM hosts transfer institutions virtually each Thursday from 11 a.m. – 2 p.m. Representatives from two different institutions will be available to chat with students and help navigate their future transfer experience. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Enrollment Information Session: 6 p.m. Jan 12. Zoom. Future students with an interest in attending CSM are invited to ask your important questions about our flexible learning classrooms, our curriculum, and how we can help you achieve your educational and career goals. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

Grant Proposal Writing: 6 p.m. Jan 15. Zoom. Join Kerri Thompson Frank of Leonardtown Grants LLC to learn how to search for grants, develop a schedule, write a grant proposal, and how to report on the grant. RSVPs are required to access Zoom information. Free.

CSM Closes for Martin Luther King Jr. Day: Jan. 18. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. CSM will close for Martin Luther King Jr. Day on Jan. 18 and will resume normal operating hours on Jan. 19. During Martin Luther King Jr. Day, online services are available at http://my.CSMD.edu and www.csmd.edu.

CSM 2021 Winter Graduation Virtual Commencement: 1 p.m., Jan. 15. Online. CSM’s Winter Commencement virtual ceremony is planned for Friday, January 15, 2021, at 1 p.m. on Facebook Live. More details to follow on the virtual ceremony and in-person activities.

CSM 2021 Spring Semester Begins: Jan. 19. College of Southern Maryland, all campuses. Classes begin for CSM’s 2021 Spring Semester.

