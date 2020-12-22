The Maryland Department of Natural Resources announced that hunters harvested 31,571 deer during the two-week firearms season from Nov. 28 – Dec. 12. The harvest was 16% higher than last year’s official count of 27,121. Hunters enjoyed good weather compared to the 2019 season, which was hampered by rain, wind, and fog on key days.

“The two-week firearm season remains one of our most popular deer seasons, and fortunately hunters enjoyed great hunting weather for most of it this year,” Wildlife and Heritage Service Director Paul Peditto said.

Hunters reported taking 11,623 antlered deer during the two-week season, up 13% from last year’s official total of 10,258. The antlerless harvest increased 18% from 16,863 last year to 19,948 this year. Sika deer represented 460 of the total antlered harvest and 556 of the total antlerless harvest.

More than 4,000 deer were taken on the two Sundays during the season, representing 13% of the total harvest. Deer hunting on Sunday is currently permitted on select Sundays in 20 of 23 counties.

Hunters in Region A — Allegany, Garrett, and western Washington counties — reported taking 2,530 antlered and 1,547 antlerless deer (up 16% and 40%, respectively). In the remainder of the state, hunters reported taking 9,093 antlered and 18,401 antlerless deer (up 13% and 17%, respectively)

Maryland Reported Harvest for the Two-Week Firearm Season

Antlered Antlerless Total County 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change 2019 2020 % Change Allegany 735 901 22.6 348 572 64.4 1,083 1473 36 Anne Arundel 182 138 -24.2 327 316 -3.4 509 454 -10.8 Baltimore 393 438 11.5 738 899 21.8 1,131 1,337 18.2 Calvert 164 157 -4.3 284 358 26.1 448 515 15 Caroline whitetail 312 388 24.4 839 975 16.2 1,151 1,363 18.4 sika 0 0 * 0 2 * 0 2 * Carroll 745 885 18.8 1,337 1,589 18.8 2,082 2,474 18.8 Cecil whitetail 399 395 -1 915 922 0.8 1,314 1,317 0.2 sika 1 0 * 0 0 * 1 0 i Charles 370 351 -5.1 579 600 3.6 949 951 0.2 Dorchester whitetail 305 352 15.4 542 712 31.4 847 1,064 25.6 sika 356 406 14 465 501 7.7 821 907 10.5 Frederick 1,017 1,226 20.6 1,521 1,902 25 2,538 3,128 23.2 Garrett 1,134 1,291 13.8 650 804 23.7 1,784 2,095 17.5 Harford 273 310 13.6 617 709 14.9 890 1,019 14.5 Howard 160 197 23.1 315 366 16.2 475 563 18.5 Kent 350 388 10.9 817 990 21.2 1,167 1,378 18.1 Montgomery 280 342 22.1 485 587 21 765 929 21.4 Prince George’s 227 224 -1.3 363 302 -16.8 590 526 -10.8 Queen Anne’s 381 380 -0.3 851 1,079 26.8 1,232 1,459 18.4 St. Mary’s 250 229 -8.4 400 419 4.8 650 648 -0.3 Somerset whitetail 256 326 23.4 773 859 11.1 1,029 1,175 14.2 sika 2 1 * 4 3 * 6 4 * Talbot 246 253 2.8 730 756 3.6 976 1,009 3.4 Washington 805 955 18.6 736 1,037 40.9 1,541 1,992 29.3 Wicomico whitetail 393 471 19.8 941 1,152 22.4 1,334 1,623 21.7 sika 28 53 * 38 42 * 66 95 * Worcester whitetail 492 576 17.1 1,248 1,487 19.2 1,740 2,063 18.6 sika 2 0 * 0 8 * 2 8 * Total 10,258 11,623 13.3 16,863 19,948 18.3 27,121 31,571 16.4 *Small sample size

