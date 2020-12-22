The Fusion Fighters, a world wide professional Irish dance troupe, has been virtually dancing through quarantine with Irish dancers from all over the world. Their latest compilation features dancers from Australia, Ireland, Florida and now La Plata, Maryland.

Local Irish dancer, Lynnea Mae Szklany of McGrath Morgan Irish Dance Academy, can be found as one of the features in the linked video below. Lynnea, age 13, has been dancing for upwards of 7 years and states that it helps her cope with the stresses of quarantine. She was proud to feature her local community in this video, and her segment can be found at 0:30-0:38.

“Fusion Fighters is a progressive performance company and online community first launched on St Patrick’s Day 2013 at the Mayor of London Festival in Trafalgar Square. For the past 6 years they have branched away from what has become the typical Irish dance experience in order to evolve for a modern audience while still preserving their traditions . The initiative has continued to grow and has now established itself worldwide working intensively in the creation, production and delivery of unique campaigns and community projects. With their message of ‘Creativity and Inclusion’ they offer a range of projects to include dancers of all ages and levels.

The Fusion Fighters community has rapidly grown to be one of the largest and most influential dance communities in the world, with over 150K followers and achieving over 500 Million video views.

The Fusion Fighters crew is made up of over 50 professional dancers, 20+ musicians and hundreds of students around the world who provide entertainment for a variety of corporate performances, festivals and video campaigns. The dancers are extensively trained in Irish dance, but are also skilled in many other dance forms like Tap, Contemporary and Body Percussion. The presentation of the Fusion Fighters performances are renowned for the uniqueness in approach to choreography, inclusion of stunning imagery and the collaboration of both modern and traditional Irish music. Fusion Fighters has now completed many professional tours across Europe and is excited for the launch of some new productions in 2021.”

