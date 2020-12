Calvert County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the whereabouts of Angelina Maylee Corbin, age 15 of Lusby, Md. Corbin is 5 feet 2 inches tall, weighing 120 lbs., brown hair that has been dyed red with brown eyes, and braces.

Last seen on 12/15/2020 wearing gray sweatpants and sandals.

Anyone with information in regards to Corbin is asked to please contact the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office at (410) 535-2800 or DFC R. Spalding at Ryan.Spalding@calvertcountymd.gov.

