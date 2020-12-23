WASHINGTON, DC – Congressman Steny H. Hoyer (MD-05) released the following statement on Fifth District priorities included in legislation to fund the government for the remainder of Fiscal Year 2021 and provide COVID relief:

“The legislation passed by the House last night makes critical investments in programs important to Fifth District communities and prevented a costly government shutdown. The omnibus legislation includes $150 million in grants for WMATA to use for capital projects, which will improve the ability of the system to serve Marylanders safely. It also increases funding for the Chesapeake Bay Program to further improve the health of the Bay and its tributaries, which is good for both the environment and for the livelihoods of so many Marylanders.

“I’m glad the legislation does not include a pay freeze for federal employees. For years, Republicans have targeted the pay, benefits, and protections of our civil service, and another pay freeze would further undermine morale and make it even more challenging to retain and recruit qualified public servants.

“Additionally, the omnibus includes language I advocated for to require the General Services Administration to come up with a plan to address the aging FBI headquarters building. The Trump Administration’s decision to cancel the relocation project in 2017 went against a decade of recommendations and careful study. I look forward to working with the Biden-Harris Administration to work to bring the project to Prince George’s County.

“This legislation also includes funding to help communities in Maryland combat the COVID-19 pandemic, such as resources for school districts to support remote learning and get students back in the classroom safely. Furthermore, additional resources are made available to local transit systems, including WMATA, to help weather the pandemic.

“The House and Senate passed this legislation with overwhelming bipartisan support, and I hope the President will sign it without delay.”

