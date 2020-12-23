On Oct. 24, 2019, he announced he would step down from his leadership post, citing fatigue caused by his cancer treatment. He said he intended to serve out the remainder of his term in the state Senate.

He has been a state senator representing the 27th District since 1975 and has served as president since January 1987, longer than any other senate president in Maryland history, and as of January 2019 is the longest-serving state Senate president in the United States.

In 1971, he was elected to the Maryland House of Delegates from the third legislative district of Maryland in Prince George’s County and served in that position until his election to the state senate in 1975.

Miller was featured in the Netflix documentary The Keepers for his opposition to a bill seeking to increase the statute of limitations for sexual abuse victims.

The Calvert County Board of County COmmissioners released the following statement,“Senator Mike Miller is a first-rate legislator, a man of the highest integrity and a true gentleman. His accomplishments on behalf of District 27 and all Marylanders over the past five decades are incalculable. The enduring effects of his distinguished service and tremendous leadership will be felt for many decades to come. It has been a privilege to work with him in service to the people of Calvert County. Our thoughts and good wishes are with Senator Miller and his family.”

“On behalf of a grateful state, I want to thank my good friend Senate President Emeritus Mike Miller for 50 incredible years of service to the people of Maryland. Over the weekend, I spoke to President Miller as he prepared to make this difficult announcement. It was a deeply personal and heartfelt conversation, as ours have always been. I have known Mike since I was a kid, and it has been one of my greatest privileges as governor to serve alongside him. He will go down in our state’s history as a lion of the Senate. The First Lady and I ask all Marylanders to join us in praying for Mike and his family,” said Governor Larry Hogan.

House of Representatives District 5 Representative and Democrat Majority Leader Steny Hoyer said,” Thomas V. ‘Mike’ Miller is one of the giants of Maryland history and the history of the Maryland General Assembly. His retirement announcement brings to a close an extraordinarily productive and consequential career. For fifty years, Mike Miller has served the people of Maryland with honor and distinction. His determination and resolve in the face of his illness reflect both his courage and his grace.

“Though Mike will be leaving the Senate, his legacy fighting for equality for all, access to education, affordable health care, economic opportunities, and protecting the Chesapeake Bay will continue to bear fruit for the people of the state he served so well for so long.

“Mike Miller has been my friend and colleague for more than half a century. Every time he ran for office, we ran on a ticket together. He could be tough and gruff and even profane, but his heart has been filled with compassion and concern for the people he served, directly and indirectly. His absence from the Senate will render it a lesser place. I have been honored and privileged to have Mike as a dear friend. Though he is leaving office, I know he won’t stop fighting for Marylanders. I will continue to keep him in my prayers.”

“For more than a half-century, it has been my privilege to serve the people of Maryland. During my 45 years in the Senate of Maryland, I served with so many Senators of integrity and commitment -men and women from all over the State who dedicated themselves to making our State a better place on behalf of our citizens. It is now with tremendous sadness that I must write to you today to inform you that my service will end, effective today. My heart and my mind remain strong, but my body has grown too weak to meet the demands of another legislative session.,” Miller said in his official resignation letter to incoming Senate President Bill Ferguson.

“As I leave the Senate and public service, there are many things that could be said but none better than the words of George Washington when he resigned his commission in our Maryland State House in 1783, and told the Continental Congress:

I consider it an indispensable duty to close this last solemn act of my Official life, by commending the Interests of our dearest Country to the protection of Almighty God, and those who have the superintendence of them, to his holy keeping. Having now finished the work assigned me, I retire from the great theatre of Action, and bidding an affectionate farewell to this August body, under whose orders I have so long acted, I here offer my Commission, and take my leave of all the employments of public life. George Washington

I must now retire from the august body of the Senate of Maryland and take my leave of public life. I bid an affectionate farewell to you all and it is my greatest hope that our Almighty God bless and protect you, your families, our Nation, and our State. I pray that future generations in the Maryland General Assembly will continue to come together in the spirit of public service and unity to once again get to work on behalf of the citizens of the great State of Maryland.”

