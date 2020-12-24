This Christmas season Max got the gift of a 2nd chance when Beagle Rescue sprung him from the shelter he was in! Stopping first for some basic vetting and then off to his foster.

Max is a 5-year-old, 38-pound beagle mix soon to be ISO his forever home. Max likes everyone he meets! He has been calm and very waggy tail friendly with other dogs he has met at the shelter. We will be learning more about Max in the days ahead.

Max will be neutered, microchipped and his vaccines will be up to date.

Once his vetting is complete Max will be ready for his forever home.

Please follow this click for the most up to date information about Max and other beagles ISO forever homes.

If you are interested in adopting Max or another beagle in need, message us at icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Visit our website http://brsmbeagles.org/Home.aspx to read more about fostering or adopting a dog in need.

