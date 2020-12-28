Mechanicsville, MD- On Saturday, December 26, 2020, the Mechanicsville Volunteer Fire Department(MVFD) responded to Harvest Lane for a report of an ATV crash involving up to five individuals.

Upon arrival, the MVFD EMS found that five individuals have been injured when an ATV rolled on them. Three of the individuals needed medical attention and were flown by MEDEVAC.

Troopers 7(St. Mary’s) and Trooper 2(Prince George’s County) were alerted and responded. Two pediatric patients were flown to Children’s Hospital and one flown to MedStar Washington Hospital. One patient was ground transported to an area hospital.

Updates will be provided if more details are provided on the status of the patients.

