The Crafty Crab recently opened in the former Hard Times Café location in Waldorf. In addition to offering traditional fried seafood dishes, they have seafood boils. I went to check them out on Saturday, and I am happy I did! I was not sure what to expect; I had never heard of Crafty Crab.

Crafty Crab is a fast-growing franchise of seafood restaurants. The first location was in Jacksonville, Florida. There are now approximately 40 locations with many more opening soon. In addition to Waldorf, locally, there are restaurants in Baltimore, Bowie, and District Heights.

According to their website, “Crafty Crab offers the freshest seafood and most authentic recipes in the area. Our signature New Orleans Style low country boil is a feast for seafood lovers and perfect for a casual dinner. When you walk into our restaurant, you’ll immediately experience Southern charm and a friendly, welcoming atmosphere to make you feel at home. Whether you’re stopping in for a business lunch, family dinner, date night, or a night out with friends, you’ve come to the perfect spot. Delicious home-style seafood with generous portions is what you can expect with every meal. We’re cooking up crab, crawfish, calamari, and lobster in the kitchen, made fresh daily. Not into shellfish? Try our Cajun rice, chicken tenders, and other flavorful menu options.”

Their signature dish is the seafood boil. The boil is a bag with seafood, red potatoes, corn-on-the-cob, their signature seasoning and butter. We had a pound of Headless Shrimp and a pound of Snow Crab Legs with the buttery garlic seasoning.

I was surprised when our fabulous waitress, Kendra, brought a big plastic bag in a metal pan to our table. The food, cooked in the bag with the seasoning, was delicious. The potatoes and the corn were flavorful and tasty. The seafood was cooked perfectly. The serving was more than enough for two. In fact, we took leftovers with us. We also had hushpuppies and onion rings. Both were very good!

The atmosphere inside was also a surprise. It was obvious a lot of work was done and the restaurant has been completed remodeled. With current Covid restrictions, the seating area was spacious with tables spaced appropriately apart. The bar is comfortable and will be a great place to hang out…when the restrictions are lifted.

Of note, there is a huge television. I am not sure how big it is; my guess is maybe 8 feet by 15 feet. I was fascinated with it! What a perfect place to watch a football game!

I was pleased with both the food and the service and I am looking forward to returning and trying some of their other dishes!

Crafty Crab hours are:

Sunday through Thursday – 12:00 pm to 10:00 pm

12:00 pm to 10:00 pm Friday and Saturday – 12:00pm to 11:00pm

Rating (out of 5):

Food – 4.6

4.6 Service – 4.6

4.6 Ambiance – 4.6

4.6 Total – 4.6

