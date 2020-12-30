Annapolis, MD (12/22/2020) – The 2021 MACo Board of Directors took office at the MACo Annual Meeting held virtually on December 18. The MACo membership elected Caroline County Commissioner Wilbur Levengood as MACo President, its first Caroline County leader since 1965.

Governor Larry Hogan offered the 2021 MACo Board of Directors well wishes as part of the virtual event, thanked 2020 President Sharon Green Middleton for her service during the troubled year, and spoke optimistically about the year ahead. “What we all do is service. Not exactly the same as the heroes who defend our country and who wage the fight against a deadly virus, but an awful lot depends on the work of our local governments, and what we give back to our communities,” said Levengood at the Annual Meeting. “Here’s to 2021, and working together.”

The MACo Board of Directors comprises 16 county elected officials. These county leaders are selected by the MACo membership to serve the interests of the Association, oversee its management and strategic direction, and maintain and develop relationships with other parties with whom MACo and counties regularly interact.

The Board works collaboratively with the MACo Legislative Committee, which sets policy positions for the Association and directs its legislative advocacy priorities.

In addition to Levengood as President, MACo’s 2021 Officers include Talbot County Council Member Laura Price as First Vice President, Howard County Executive Calvin Ball as Second Vice President, Baltimore County Executive John Olszewski as Secretary, Queen Anne’s County Commissioner Jack Wilson as Treasurer, and Baltimore City Council Member Sharon Green Middleton as Past President. Members serving on the Board of Directors are Anne Arundel County Executive Steuart Pittman, Carroll County Commissioner Steve Wantz, Charles County Commissioner President Reuben Collins II, Dorchester County Council Member Lenny Pfeffer, Frederick County Council President MC Keegan-Ayer, Garrett County Commissioner James Hinebaugh, Harford County Executive Barry Glassman, Montgomery County Executive Marc Elrich, Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks, St. Mary’s County Commissioner President Randy Guy

Like this: Like Loading...