PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Dec. 30, 2020 – The Department of Parks & Recreation, Natural Resources Division, advises residents and visitors that the boardwalk at Battle Creek Cypress Swamp will be temporarily closed for reconstruction beginning on or around Jan. 5, 2021.

Trails leading to the meadow will remain open. Visitors should obey all trail closure signs and stay alert for construction traffic. Construction is expected to take several weeks; actual duration is dependent on weather and site conditions.

The nature center remains closed to the public.

Battle Creek Cypress Swamp is located at 2880 Grays Road in Prince Frederick. For park hours, visit www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/1505/Park-Hours.

