The Nonprofit Institute at the College of Southern Maryland (CSM) welcomes area nonprofit organizations to attend a free grant proposal writing seminar on Jan. 14, 2021, to learn about the local, state, and federal grant submission process. Participants will also learn how to determine their funding needs; search for grants; develop a grant schedule; write a grant; and how to review, submit, and report on grants.

Kerri Frank

Keynote speaker will be Kerri Thompson Frank, CFRE, GPC, who is a 30-year resident of St. Mary’s County, Maryland, and a graduate of St. Mary’s College of Maryland. In 2013, she left teaching secondary English in St. Mary’s County Public Schools to begin work as a grant development professional for a local nonprofit.

In response to an identified need, she formed Leonardtown Grants, LLC, in January 2017, to assist nonprofits of all sizes with their fundraising strategies and goals. A green company, Leonardtown Grants, LLC uses modern technology to embed remote teleworkers in nonprofit programs to promote the retention of institutional knowledge and maintain fundraising momentum.

Her small, mighty team averages $10 million in grant dollars raised each year for an array of nationwide nonprofit activities including health, education, historic preservation, and scientific research.

The course will be offered 9 a.m. – 12:30 p.m., via Zoom. Pre-registration is required to received Zoom information. Click here: Free Registration

