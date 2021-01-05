LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Board of Education of St. Mary’s County seeks public input in preparation for the development of the 2021-2022 (Fiscal Year 2022) operating budget for St. Mary’s County Public Schools (SMCPS). SMCPS employees and community members are invited to participate in this Budget Hearing that will take place on Wednesday, January 6, 2021, at 5:00 p.m. in the Board of Education Meeting Room of the Central Administration Building, 23160 Moakley Street, Leonardtown, Maryland.

A sign-up sheet will be available at 4:30 p.m., with individual public comment limited to three minutes. Speakers are encouraged to provide comments in writing, even if presented at the public hearing, to allow the Board to consider all input. Citizens may also provide public comment by submitting their comments via this form.

For those attending in person, a mask will be required, and social distancing will be enforced. This event will be videotaped for broadcast. The public may also watch the meeting live via www.smcps.org/streaming.

