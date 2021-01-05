LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County will host the first Public Forum of the New Year Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021, at 6:30 p.m. in the Commissioner’s Meeting Room inside the Chesapeake Building, at 41770 Baldridge Street, in Leonardtown.

Commissioner Public Forums provide residents an opportunity to speak directly to the Commissioners on topics of their choosing. Residents may offer appreciation, questions or suggestions in a mutually respectful format.

Due to social distancing guidelines, the Commissioners Meeting Room is not open to the public. Members of the press may attend.

In lieu of appearance, residents may call in to speak live during the forum or submit written comments through Jan. 7, 2021:

Call 301-475-4200, ext. 1234 to speak live via telephone during the public forum. Email: csmc@stmarysmd.com.

c . Mail: Commissioners of St. Mary’s County, P.O. Box 653, Leonardtown, MD , 20650.

d . Submit a three-minute video clip to publicmtgs@stmarysmd.com through Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021, 5 p.m.

Those wishing to speak at the Forum will receive up to three minutes to address the Commissioners. Anyone wishing to provide more detailed comments can do so via email or regular mail.

Commissioners of St. Mary’s County Public Forums are televised live on St. Mary’s County Government TV 95 (SMCG TV 95) and streamed live on the St. Mary’s County YouTube Channel. For those without access to cable television or the internet, a listen-only line is available by calling 301-579-7236; Access code: 963443.

