Westlake High School is hosting two virtual events this month. The drama department will stream “The Day the Internet Died” by Ian McWethy and Jason Pizzarello starting Jan. 15, and “Identity Play; or Who You Are If You Think You Are” by Jon Jory and Jason Pizzarello starting Jan. 22. Both shows will run for a week.

Interested viewers should email the Westlake theatre arts department to request a link. Email requests should be sent to Westlake teachers Bryan Grosbach at bgrosbach@ccboe.com, or Jackson Long at jlong@ccboe.com. The department is also collecting community donations to support production costs.

Check donations can be sent by mail to Westlake High School, Attn: Theatre Arts Department, 3300 Middletown Road, Waldorf, MD 20603.

Maurice J. McDonough High School is hosting a virtual play next week. The drama department will stream “Game of Tiaras (one-act): Stay-At-Home Edition” by Don Zolidis. The show is set to stream virtually on Jan. 8-9. Interested viewers can access the link online at https://mhsdrama303.booktix.com/.

Check the website for updates. The drama department is also collecting community donations on its website to support production costs. Questions can be directed to Jana Heyl, McDonough drama director, at jheyl@ccboe.com.

Additional virtual play information will be posted to the Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) website at ccboe.com and on our Facebook and Twitter pages. Find us on Facebook at Charles County Public Schools and @ccps on Twitter.

Like this: Like Loading...