Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) is expanding its mobile meal bus service to more locations in Charles County. Beginning Wednesday, Jan. 6, school buses will deliver meal bags to additional locations convenient for all students and their families. Buses will deliver mobile meals to the sites Monday through Friday. Additional sites will be added as they are finalized. On days when CCPS calls an inclement weather code or delay, mobile meal service is canceled.

Mobile meal bags are free for all children ages 2 to 18 and include heat-and-serve food items, similar to items included in weekend meal bags handed out at CCPS curbside meal distribution sites. Curbside meal sites operate 7 to 8 a.m. and 10:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m., Monday through Friday. Details about the CCPS curbside meal sites are posted here.

Children can pick up mobile meal bags or parents can pick them up. Parents picking up meal bags without their child present must show some form of identification for their child (student ID card, report card, birth certificate). Parents, caregivers and guardians should check meal bags for any items that may cause a dietary or allergy issue for a child. Items that may be included in mobile meal bags are posted on the CCPS website at https://tinyurl.com/y738e2ca.

The following is the mobile meals schedule beginning Jan. 6. Children, families and/or parents can pick up a meal bag from any of the sites listed below, Monday through Friday.

10:30 to 11 a.m.

Pinefield neighborhood community park, bus will stop on the shoulder by the park, 2224 Pinefield Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

Potomac Heights Community Center, parking lot, 822 Glymont Road, Indian Head, MD 20640

William B. Wade Elementary School, parking lot, 2300 Smallwood Drive, Waldorf, MD 20603

Bel Alton Volunteer Fire Department, parking lot, 9765 Bel Alton Newtown Road, Bel Alton, MD 20611

Oak Manor, parking lot, 2950 Oak Manor Drive, Waldorf, MD 20601



10:45 to 11:15 a.m.

Kingsview Community Center, parking lot, 8531 Kingsway Drive, White Plains, MD 20695

11 to 11:20 a.m.

Wakefield Community Center, parking lot, 2002 Nantucket Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

11 to 11:30 a.m.

Port Tobacco Community Center, parking lot, 8190 Port Tobacco Road, Port Tobacco, MD 20677

Huntington Community Center, parking lot, 3281 Huntington Circle, Waldorf, MD 20602

11:15 to 11:45 a.m.

Indian Head Worship Center, parking lot, 4404 Indian Head Highway, Indian Head, MD 20640

C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, parking lot, 4800 Lancaster Circle, Waldorf, MD 20603

Idlewood Trailer Park, parking lot area, 12498 Idlewood Park Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

11:30 to 11:50 a.m.

Smallwood Village Shopping Center, parking lot near Safeway, 10 King Street, Waldorf, MD 20602

11:30 a.m. to 12 p.m.

Bryans Road Trailer Camp, bus will stop at the corner of Empress Place and Skyline Place, trailer camp is located at the corner of Billingsley and Livingston roads, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Mary B. Neal Elementary School, parking lot, 12105 St. Georges Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

11:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m.

Cobb Island, Fisherman’s Field Park, 17057 Cobb Island Road, Cobb Island, MD 20625

Phoenix Run Apartments, bus will stop on the shoulder of Caroline Drive near Caroline Jones Park, 720 Caroline Drive, La Plata, MD 20646

12 to 12:30 p.m.

Charles Landing South, bus will stop at the shoulder of Blair Road, near the main entrance to the apartments, 41 Jameson Court, Indian Head, MD 20640

Hughesville Volunteer Fire Department, parking lot, 15245 Prince Frederick Road, Hughesville, MD 20637

Arthur Middleton Elementary School, parking lot, 1109 Copley Avenue, Waldorf, MD 20602

12:15 to 12:45 p.m.

Daniel of St. Thomas Jenifer Elementary School, parking lot, 2820 Jenifer School Lane, Waldorf, MD 20603

Strawberry Hills Estates, stop at the corner of Strawberry Drive and Boxwood Circle, near the water tower, neighborhood is located off Marshall Hall Road, Bryans Road, MD 20616

Bannister Community Center, parking lot, 1001 Armes Drive, Waldorf, MD 20602

Wexford Village Park, Hamilton Road area, bus will stop near Hamilton and Raby roads, 11365 Raby Road, Waldorf, MD 20601

12:30 to 1 p.m.

Gleneagles South neighborhood, bus will stop on the shoulder near the playground at Continental Drive and Sandhurst Place, Waldorf, MD 20602

CCPS expanded the mobile meal delivery program to ensure children have access to free meals. The delivery program also provides parents with additional locations and opportunities to pick up food for their children. At mobile meal sites, children can pick up their own meal bag. More information about meal service programs is posted on the CCPS website at ccboe.com.

