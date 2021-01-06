LEONARDTOWN, MD – Mill Seat Road, located in Mechanicsville, will close on or about Monday, Jan. 11, 2021, for the replacement of a drainage pipe. Construction work will take place just southwest of the Mill Seat Road/Tanyard Drive intersection in the Country Lakes neighborhood.

During the construction, through traffic will not be possible; residents may continue to accessible entrances. Drivers are cautioned to look for changeable message signs and detour signs providing route navigation information around the closure. Crews will be working, and the roads will be closed for approximately two weeks, weather dependent.

Please contact the St. Mary’s County Department of Public Works & Transportation with questions or for additional information at (301) 475-4200, ext. 3527.

