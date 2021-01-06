ANNAPOLIS, MD—Lt. Governor Boyd K. Rutherford today announced executive order 01.01.2021.01, signed by Governor Larry Hogan, enhancing the state’s Small Business Reserve (SBR) Program. Speaking at the bi-weekly Board of Public Works meeting, the lieutenant governor announced that under the order, all executive branch procurement units under the authority of the governor must reserve all procurements valued between $50,000 and $500,000 for the Small Business Reserve Program. Read the executive order.

“Our administration is pleased to enhance our Small Business Reserve Program at a time when support for our small business community is critical,” said Lt. Governor Rutherford. “Small businesses are crucial to Maryland’s economy, and they will undoubtedly lead the way as we continue our recovery from the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

“The Hogan-Rutherford administration is heavily invested in the success of our small businesses,” said Special Secretary Jimmy Rhee of the Governor’s Office of Small, Minority & Women Business Affairs. “We are excited to work in collaboration with our procurement professionals across the state to drive more prime contracting opportunities into the hands of small business owners.”

“General Services continues to diligently work with the other state agencies to create a process that strengthens our Small Business Reserve Program,” said Maryland Department of General Services Secretary Ellington E. Churchill, Jr. “The Office of State Procurement will continue to provide the tools necessary to take Maryland into the next generation of procurement.”

Under the executive order, the Office of State Procurement and the Governor’s Office of Small Minority & Women Business Affairs will implement guidelines and policies that will ensure an efficient implementation of this policy.

While the ceiling for this order is $500,000, the state strongly encourages its procurement officers to consider higher dollar procurement for the SBR program.

Like this: Like Loading...