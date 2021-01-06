LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County seek five interested applicants to serve on the 2020 Redistricting Board.

Pursuant to Chapter 26-2(A) of the St. Mary’s County Code, following each decennial census of the United States, a Redistricting Board shall be appointed. A Redistricting Board shall be between Jan.1 and March 1 in the year following each decennial census.

The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County shall each appoint one member to the Redistricting Board, which shall hold meetings, create a redistricting plan, hold public hearings on the plan, and submit the plan to the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County by Dec. 31, 2021. The Redistricting Plan becomes law 60 days after it is submitted to the CSMC. The CSMC does not approve the plan.

The following criteria must be met:

Each member must be a registered voter and a resident of SMC.

A commissioner can appoint any resident and registered voter — even if he/she resides outside of a Commissioner’s own district.

County and state employees or officials are restricted from service on the Board.

Appointees will be expected to attend all meetings and public hearings of the 2021 Redistricting Board from February until November.

All citizens interested in volunteering their time should complete the application available on the County’s website and attach resume’ https://www.stmarysmd.com/boards/. Applications will be accepted until Jan. 21, 2021.

Like this: Like Loading...