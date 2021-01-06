Lexington Park, MD (January 5, 2021) – The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland (SMCM) will host MG Charles Bolden, NASA administrator of 8 years, retired United States Marine Corps Major General, and a former astronaut who flew on 4 Space Shuttle missions.

Bolden was selected as an astronaut candidate by NASA in 1980. He was a member of the NASA Astronaut Corps until 1994 when he returned to assignments in the Marine Corps, first as the Deputy Commandant of Midshipmen at the Naval Academy, effective June 27, 1994.

In July 1997, he was assigned as the Deputy Commanding General of I Marine Expeditionary Force . From February to June 1998, he served as Commanding General, I MEF (Forward) in support of Operation Desert Thunder in Kuwait. In July 1998, he was promoted to his final rank of major general and assumed his duties as the Deputy Commander, United States Forces Japan .

He then served as the Commanding General, 3rd Marine Aircraft Wing , from August 9, 2000, until August 2002. He retired from the military in August 2004. https://csd.bg/about/mission/ .

The Patuxent Partnership and the Center for the Study of Democracy at St. Mary’s College of Maryland will host the event on February 10, 2021, from 1 pm- 2 pm EST. You can register(FREE) here.

