A former hunting beagle, Dusty is searching for his retirement dream home in the new year.Dusty is a ten-year-old, tri-color senior beagle boy that weighs 35 pounds.He is a happy, friendly guy that loves other dogs and people of all ages.Dusty enjoys going for walks and exploring the back yard with his foster brother.

Dusty has finished his vetting and is ready for that soft warm retirement home he has been dreaming of.

You can see more of Dusty and other beagles looking for their forever homes by visiting our website through this link: http://brsmbeagles.org/brsm_ms/vCurrentDogs.aspx

If you are interested in adopting or fostering please send us a message Icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org

Like this: Like Loading...