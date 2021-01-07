Yesterday, January 6, 2021, may be remembered in our history as one of the darkest days of our country in recent times and perhaps since the beginning of the Civil War with respect to contesting our form of government. The assault on our nation’s capital was a clear criminal act of sedition and those who were associated with these overt felonious actions should be hunted down, charged, and tried under our criminal justice system. If you have information or recognize anyone committing those acts please call a law enforcement agency and give them the information. The FBI is accepting tips and digital media depicting rioting and violence in the U.S. Capitol Building and the surrounding area in Washington, D.C., on January 6, 2021. If you have witnessed unlawful violent actions, the FBI urges you to submit any information, photos, or videos that could be relevant at fbi.gov/USCapitol . You may also call 1-800-CALL-FBI (1-800-225-5324) to verbally report tips and/or information related to yesterday’s events in Washington, D.C.????

We as a law abiding people, regardless of any political affiliation, should condemn this assault on our Republic.

I commend Vice President Pence for his leadership, his personal actions and comments as he reconvened the Senate, and the leadership and members of the Congress as a body, as they demonstrated clearly that it will not be deterred from its Constitutional duties; by so doing they took the first steps in steering a corrective course for our nation. Likewise, I commend Governor Hogan and other surrounding jurisdictions who sent help yesterday to this terrible situation. Governor Hogan, the Troopers of the Maryland State Police and personnel from the Maryland National Guard responded – to defend our country. I would have never before imagined having to use that term, but such was the situation yesterday in our nation’s capital.

Over this last year, at the beginning of each session of the Board of County Commissioners, I have often been called upon to give the invocation. Each time I have included a call to all citizens of our county to close ranks, join together as one people in confronting the tough issues that often divide people, be it by political party, race, country of origin, or economic situation. We need to do that now more than ever.

In closing I implore you individually and collectively to do whatever you can to make our government better and to once again, both figuratively and literally, be the shining light on the hill. Together we can turn adversity into opportunity to improve our county, our country and all its peoples.

May God bless you and the United States of America.

Calvert County Commissioner Tim Hutchins

District 2

