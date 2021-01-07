Charles County Public Schools (CCPS) has canceled the PSAT exam scheduled for Jan. 26 at all high schools. More than 700 students were set to take the exam at their home high school, and CCPS is canceling out of COVID-19 safety concerns. The PSAT/ NMSQT will not be rescheduled for the 2020-21 school year.

High school freshmen and juniors who registered to take the exam will receive a refund of the $18 fee. CCPS covers the cost of any high school sophomore who takes the exam. Parents of students who paid the exam fee for their child through My School Bucks will receive a refund check from their child’s school. High school testing coordinators will work with financial secretaries to issue all refunds. Schools will contact parents by email about refunds.

Any high school junior registered to take the PSAT as a qualifier for the National Merit Scholarship can still apply without taking the exam. Details for juniors interested in applying are posted on the National Merit website at https://tinyurl.com/y2qpevv3.

