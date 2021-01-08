Given the rising local case numbers of COVID-19 and the expected post-holiday increases yet to come, Calvert County Public Schools will postpone the planned start of hybrid instruction indefinitely. A new reopening date will be determined when local positivity rates have decreased and stabilized.

Dr. Daniel D. Curry, Superintendent, said, “At this time, we have chosen not to set a new target date for the restart of hybrid instruction. We will notify families at least two weeks ahead of a return date, so they can plan accordingly.”

Therefore, instruction will remain all online until further notice. School buildings will be open, and teachers will be encouraged to continue to work from their classrooms if they choose. Internet cafés will remain open for those students who cannot access the internet from home, and bus service will be provided. After-school programs, conditioning, and athletic programs are canceled until further notice.

Students with Individual Education Plans (IEPs) who have been receiving in-person instruction, students in face-to-face programs at the Career and Technology Academy (CTA), and other small groups will be the first to return, but no date has been set.

The continuation of in-person tutoring and Saturday School programs at the secondary level will be determined by each school.

