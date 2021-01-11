Monday, January 11, 2021: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist- Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 12, 2021: Saving for When ‘Life Happens’ (Teleconference). 6:30pm-7:30pm. We all know ‘life happens’ and presents challenges along the way. Join Patricia Maynard and Crystal Terhune for a discussion about ways to prepare financially for the unexpected! Brought to you by the University of Maryland Extension and Maryland State Library for the Blind and Print Disabled. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Garden Smarter: Annual Seed Swap (Virtual). 9:00am-9:00pm. Getting ready for the 2021 Gardening Season? Join the fun collecting seeds for this year’s garden. Registration for seeds must be completed by January 13, 2021. Limit 15 seeds per household. The seeds will be mailed to you. To order your seeds, please use the link below. Register Here: https://extension.umd.edu/events/sat-2020-12-12-0000-calvert-county-mg-annual-seed-swap-2021 Calvert Extension Office http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 13, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – TEENS (Roll20/Zoom). 6:00pm-8:00pm. Welcome back adventurers! Let’s meet up through Zoom and go on a quest with our experienced Dungeon Masters. All levels of experience are welcome. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, January 14, 2021: Strawberry DNA At Home Experiment. 5:00pm-5:35pm. Ever wondered how you can see DNA without expensive lab equipment? Using simple household supplies, you can turn your kitchen into a DNA research lab! An email with the meeting link will be sent out an hour before the event. If you don’t receive one, please check your spam folder. What you need before joining the Zoom call: Put a bottle of rubbing alcohol in the freezer, ask an adult for help, liquid dish soap (like Dawn, not dishwasher soap) salt water, sealable plastic bag, scissors, coffee filter, fork/toothpick (something to pick the DNA from the container), tablespoon measuring spoon, teaspoon measuring spoon, 1/4 teaspoon measuring spoon, 2 or 3 strawberries, small drinking glass or small bowl, tall/thin drinking glass or test tube if you have one. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, January 15, 2021: Pulitzer Prize winning author Isabel Wilkerson. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Maryland Libraries Together presents, Isabel Wilkerson discussing her critically acclaimed book, “Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents”. In this brilliant book, Wilkerson gives us a masterful portrait of an unseen phenomenon in America as she explores, through an immersive, deeply researched narrative and stories about real people, how America today and throughout its history has been shaped by a hidden caste system, a rigid hierarchy of human rankings. Isabel Wilkerson, winner of the Pulitzer Prize and the National Humanities Medal, is the author of The New York Times bestsellers The Warmth of Other Suns and Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents. A gifted storyteller, Wilkerson captivates audiences with the universal human story of migration and reinvention, as well as the unseen hierarchies that have divided us as a nation, in order to find a way to transcend them. She has become an impassioned voice for demonstrating how history can help us understand ourselves, our country and our current era of upheaval. In her writing, Wilkerson brings the invisible and the marginalized into the light and into our hearts. In her lectures, she explores with authority the need to reconcile America’s karmic racial inheritance ; a notion she has expressed in her widely-shared Op-Ed essays in The New York Times. Wilkerson captivates audiences with the universal story of migration and the enduring search for the American dream, the origins of our shared commonality. She draws a direct link between the leaderless revolution known as the Great Migration and the protest movements for social justice today, both of them responses to unacknowledged and unaddressed history.The Warmth of Other Suns tells the true story of three people among the six million who made the decision of their lives during the Great Migration, a watershed in American history. Wilkerson spent 15 years working on Warmth, interviewing more than 1,200 people to tell what she calls one of the greatest underreported stories of the 20th Century. In addition to the National Book Critics Circle Award, the book won the Heartland Prize for Nonfiction, the Anisfield-Wolf Award for Nonfiction, the Lynton History Prize from Harvard and Columbia Universities, and the Stephen Ambrose Oral History Prize and was shortlisted for both the Pen-Galbraith Literary Award and the Dayton Literary Peace Prize. The Warmth of Other Suns became a New York Times and national bestseller. It was named to more than 30 Best of the Year lists, including The New York Times’ 10 Best Books of the Year, Amazon’s 5 Best Books of the Year, and Best of the Year lists in The New Yorker, The Los Angeles Times and The Washington Post, among others. It made national news when President Obama chose the book for summer reading in 2011. In 2012, The New York Times Magazine named The Warmth of Other Suns to its list of the best nonfiction books of all time, and in 2019, TIME Magazine named it one of the ;10 Best Non-Fiction Books” of the decade. Her latest book, Caste: The Origins of our Discontents, published in August, 2020 to critical acclaim, with Dwight Garner of The New York Times calling it, An instant American classic; and Oprah choosing it for her monthly book club pick. Picked as a Time’s 2020 must-read book, the book examines the unspoken caste system that has shaped America and shows how a hierarchy of social divisions still defines our lives today. Wilkerson brings the past’s complexities to vivid life through her passionate research and her profound gift for connecting with audiences of all backgrounds. Caste is being adapted into a Netflix film directed, written, and produced by Ava DuVernay.Wilkerson won the Pulitzer Prize for her work as Chicago Bureau Chief of The New York Times in 1994, making her the first Black woman in the history of American journalism to win a Pulitzer Prize and the first African-American to win for individual reporting in the history of American journalism . She has lectured on narrative nonfiction at the Nieman Foundation at Harvard University and has taught at Princeton, Emory and Boston universities. She has lectured at more than 200 other colleges and universities across the United States, Europe and in Asia. Her work has garnered seven honorary degrees, most recently from Bates College and Southern Methodist University. She has appeared on national programs such as CBS’s 60 Minutes, NPR’s Fresh Air, NBC’s Nightly News, MSNBC, CNN, C-SPAN, and others. In conferring Wilkerson the 2015 National Humanities Medal, the National Endowment for the Humanities honored her for championing the stories of an unsung history. Her masterful combination of intimate human narratives with broader societal trends allows us to measure the epic migration of a people by its vast impact on our Nation and on each individual life. Sponsored by Friends & Foundation of Howard County Library System and Maryland Libraries Together. Copies of Caste available to borrow from Calvert Library or purchase a copy from Books with a Past. For more information on this speaker please visit prhspeakers.com. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, January 18, 2021: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist, Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 19, 2021: Online Book Discussion (ZOOM). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month on Zoom for an online discussion of “The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry” by Gabrielle Zevin. Please register so we can email you the link to join the discussion. The link will come an hour before the event. Put a hold on The Storied Life of A.J. Fikry through the library app or website and once it comes in make an appointment to pick it up Curbside or get the ebook from Overdrive. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online). 9:00am-11:00am. Offered by Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center, this is an interactive workshop with information on how to navigate the MWE website and set up an account, as well as basic resume and cover letter writing help. Looking for a job, or a better job? Don’t miss this free class. There will be an opportunity for one-on-one help as well. Registration closes one day before the event. Job search help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx Creating an account on Maryland Workforce Exchange before the workshop is recommended, but not required. For more information email: tanya.wallace@maryland.gov http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Maryland Workforce Exchange Workshop (Online). 1:00pm-3:00pm. Hone your interview skills with Maryland Department of Labor, American Job Center! Interactive workshop with mock interviews and advice for in-person, as well as virtual meetings. Registration ends one day prior to the event. Job search help is available on https://mwejobs.maryland.gov/vosnet/Default.aspx. Creating an account on Maryland Workforce Exchange before the workshop is recommended, but not required. For more information email: tanya.wallace@maryland.gov http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Book Discussion (Zoom). 2:00pm-3:30pm. Join us for a lively discussion about Harry’s Trees by Jon Cohen! Register for the discussion and you will receive a link to the zoom event prior to the discussion. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Dungeons & Dragons – ADULT (Roll20/Zoom). 6:00pm-8:00pm. Dungeons and Dragons – Adult is back! Join us through Zoom and Roll20 on an adventure with our experienced Dungeon Masters. All levels of experience are welcome. Registration is required. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 20, 2021: Zines! Publishing on the Edge (Zoom). 7:00pm-8:00pm. Join us online for a history and how-to with Yago Cura of HINCHAS Press! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Saturday, January 23, 2021: Garden Smarter: Deterring Deer in Garden. 10:00am-11:30am. Join us on Zoom! Learn about gardening practices that deter deer such as fencing, repellents, devices, and plants that deer don’t like. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, January 25, 2021: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist. -Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, January 25, 2021: Monday Night Movie Musings “Japanese Story” (Zoom). 7:00pm-8:00pm. From IMDB: “Sandy, a geologist, finds herself stuck on a field trip to the Pilbara desert with a Japanese man she finds inscrutable, annoying and decidedly arrogant. Hiromitsu’s view of her is not much better. Things go from bad to worse when they become stranded in one of the most remote regions on earth. Japanese Story is a journey of change and discovery for its two lead characters.” http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, January 26, 2021: Books & Toys. 8:00pm-9:00pm. Book discussion for adults, playtime for kids! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, January 27, 2021: Tween/Teen Chess (Virtual). 5:00pm-6:00pm. Tweens and teens, join us for some online chess! All ability levels are welcome, and we will be happy to provide an overview of the game if you are just getting started. An email with the meeting link will be sent out an hour before the event. If you don’t receive one, please check your spam folder. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, January 28, 2021: Literary Bites. 6:00pm-8:00pm. Join us each month as we read, discuss, and digest one of our favorite culinary novels. We begin this brand-new series with The Widow Clicquot, the story of a woman who left her indelible mark on one of the most famous champagne houses in the world. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Monday, February 01, 2021: It’s Elementary! 9:00am-9:15am. Science, technology, engineering, art, math? What will we talk about this week? Kindergarten through fifth graders are invited to join Calvert Library each week for It’s Elementary! Enjoy a story followed by a fun at-home STEAM based activity using common household items! Watch this and all It’s Elementary clips on Calvert Library’s YouTube channel: https://www.youtube.com/playlist. -Check out Calvert Library’s It’s Elementary! on Facebook, YouTube, Instagram and Twitter and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Tuesday, February 02, 2021: Storytime Online. 9:00am-10:00am. Storytime is back in session online! Join your favorite librarian as we continue to develop early literacy skills through movement, music and stories. We will introduce early literacy and demonstrate ways to nurture pre-reading skills while you are at home. You can find all our Storytime Online presentations on Calvert Library’s Facebook and YouTube. Checkout Calvert Library’s Storytime Online on our Facebook page or our Youtube channel and don’t forget to invite your friends! Calvert Library Prince Frederick, 850 Costley Way, 410-535-0291 or 301-855-1862. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Kids. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended middle grade books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for teens. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Teens” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended young adult books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021: Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults. 12:00pm-1:00pm. Listen to the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books for adults. New chapters are posted every week. Search “Calvert Library’s Book Bites for Adults” on Apple Podcasts, Spotify, or wherever you listen to podcasts. Calvert Librarians read the first chapters of popular, new and recommended books that are available in our digital collection. New episodes post every Wednesday at noon. Find us on Spotify, Apple Podcasts, Google Play, Simplecast and more! http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Wednesday, February 03, 2021: Book Discussion (Lotus Kitchen). 6:00pm-8:00pm. Join us this month to discuss “The Water Dancer” by Ta-Nehisi Coates. Hosted by Calvert Library Southern Branch and Lotus Kitchen, via Zoom. Please register to receive an emailed link to the discussion. The even begins at 6:30 p.m., but you may log in as early as 6:00 p.m. to chat. Registration closes at 6p.m. the day before the event. Zoom http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Thursday, February 04, 2021: Pints and Private Eyes Book Discussion (Zoom)- The Flight Attendant by Chris Bohjalian. 7:00pm-8:00pm. Have you always longed to drink beer and talk detective books with a librarian? Pints and Private Eyes is a book group for fans of noir, detective and crime fiction. We are currently meeting online on the first Thursday of the month from 7 – 8pm. Register for the link! From Goodreads: “Cassandra Bowden is no stranger to hungover mornings. She’s a binge drinker, her job with the airline making it easy to find adventure, and the occasional blackouts seem to be inevitable. She lives with them, and the accompanying self-loathing. When she awakes in a Dubai hotel room, she tries to piece the previous night back together, already counting the minutes until she has to catch her crew shuttle to the airport. She quietly slides out of bed, careful not to aggravate her already pounding head, and looks at the man she spent the night with. She sees his dark hair. His utter stillness. And blood, a slick, still wet pool on the crisp white sheets. Afraid to call the police—she’s a single woman alone in a hotel room far from home. Cassie begins to lie. She lies as she joins the other flight attendants and pilots in the van. She lies on the way to Paris as she works the first class cabin. She lies to the FBI agents in New York who meet her at the gate. Soon it’s too late to come clean or face the truth about what really happened back in Dubai. Could she have killed him? If not, who did?” The Flight Attendant is available as an ebook and eaudiobook on Libby by Overdrive, and as a physical book or audiobook in Cosmos here: https://bit.ly/PPEFlightAttendant http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Friday, February 05, 2021: JobSource Mobile Career Center (Rod & Reel Parking Lot). 1:00pm-4:00pm. Stop by to visit the JobSource Mobile Career Center for your job search needs! Get job counseling and resume help, search for jobs and connect with Southern Maryland JobSource. NEW LOCATION:Rod & Reel Parking Lot4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 This 38′ mobile center features 11 computer workstations, smart board instructional technology, satellite internet access, exterior audio visual and broadcasting capabilities; state-of-the-art workforce applications and connectivity for wireless mobile device access. Rod & Reel Parking Lot 4160 Mears Ave, Chesapeake Beach, MD 20732 Calvert Library Twin Beaches Branch, 3819 Harbor Road, Chesapeake Beach, 410-257-2411. http://CalvertLibrary.info.

Like this: Like Loading...