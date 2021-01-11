Leonardtown, MD- On Sunday, January 10, 2021, at 7:30 a.m., the Leonardtown Volunteer Fire Department, along with other area departments responded to a two-story single-family home on fire in the 41000 block of Philip Lane in Leonardtown, MD.

Upon arrival, responders found the home fully involved. A total of fifty firefighters responded. The LVFD also brought in their boat to assist with pumping more water. Tanker 14(LVFD) shuttled 14,000 gallons and Hollywood’s Tanker 74 shuttled 12,000 gallons of water.

Units worked for over an hour to gain control of the blaze. The homeowner was awake at the time and noticed the smoke coming from the garage of the home. She was able to exit the building, however, a family dog was not able to and perished.

The Office of the State Fire Marshal was called to investigate. At this time the fire remains under investigation, but the preliminary report states criminal activity is not suspected.

The Fire Marshal estimated total damage to be $1,000,000.00. The owner is being assisted by family.

