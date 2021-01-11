UPDATE: On January 11, 2021, David Harold Johnson was sentenced for his role in the rape and murder of Rose Marie Long, age 71, of Prince Frederick, MD. Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Circuit Court for Calvert County sentenced Johnson to life imprisonment for first-degree murder, life imprisonment for first-degree rape, and five years’ imprisonment for the theft of Ms. Long’s vehicle. The sentences were made to run consecutively to one another, meaning that Johnson, age 49, likely will spend the rest of his life in prison.

Johnson was residing in Calvert County on Sunday, June 7, 2020, when he entered Ms. Long’s home on Stafford Road in Prince Frederick. Once inside, he raped Ms. Long and strangled her to death using a cell phone charging cord. He then stole her vehicle and left the area.

Mr. Johnson was identified as the assailant using Ring doorbell video obtained from Ms. Long’s home. A lookout was broadcast. On June 9, 2020, a concerned citizen spotted Mr. Johnson driving Ms. Long’s vehicle on Route 4 in the vicinity of Skinner’s Turn Road. He called the police, and Johnson was arrested by Sheriff’s Office deputies a short time later. Johnson ultimately admitted his involvement to detectives from the Maryland State Police. Johnson was also identified as the perpetrator through DNA samples obtained from Ms. Long’s body.

The case was prosecuted by Calvert County State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey, Jr. Mr. Harvey wishes to thank Cpl. Kyle Simms of the Maryland State Police and his investigative team for their thoroughness, attention to detail, and dedication to the pursuit of justice in this case.

UPDATE January 4, 2021: On June 7, 2020, Rose M. Long, age 71, was sexually assaulted and strangled to death in her home in Prince Frederick. Ms. Long, a retired substance abuse counselor, was the mother of 2 children, 2 grandchildren, and a sister to 15 siblings.

The perpetrator, David Harold Johnson, was identified through Ring doorbell camera video obtained from Ms. Long’s residence. On November 9, 2020, Mr. Johnson plead guilty in Calvert County Circuit Court to first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, and motor vehicle theft.

Sentencing for Mr. Johnson is scheduled at 9:00 a.m. on Monday, January 11, 2021, before

Judge Mark S. Chandlee. The case is being prosecuted by State’s Attorney, Robert Harvey.

UPDATE November 9, 2020- On November 9, 2020, David Harold Johnson entered a guilty plea to three charges involving the killing of Rose Marie Long, age 71, of Prince Frederick, Maryland. Judge Mark S. Chandlee of the Circuit Court for Calvert County accepted Mr. Johnson’s guilty plea to first-degree premeditated murder, first-degree rape, and motor vehicle theft. The murder and rape charges each carry a punishment of life imprisonment. The theft charge carries a maximum of five years imprisonment and/or a $5,000.00 fine. Sentencing is scheduled for January 11, 2021.

UPDATE: PRINCE FREDERICK, MD(6/9/2020) — Thanks to an alert citizen who spotted the stolen vehicle, the suspect wanted in connection with the murder of a woman found dead yesterday in her Calvert County home was arrested early this morning by a Maryland state trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff.

The suspect is identified as David H. Johnson, 48, who had been recently living in Prince Frederick, Md. He is charged on an arrest warrant this morning with first-degree murder, second-degree murder, home invasion, first and second-degree assault, burglary and theft. Additional charges are pending. He is being processed at the Maryland State Police Prince Frederick Barrack and will be taken to the county central booking center for an initial appearance before a court commissioner.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. yesterday, state troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack responded to the home of Rose M. Long, 71, of the 200-block of Stafford Road, Prince Frederick, Md., after a relative found suspicious circumstances at the home. Troopers found the victim deceased in the home. The home was in disarray and troopers found evidence of an assault.

State Police investigators from the Homicide Unit and the Criminal Enforcement Division, assisted by crime scene technicians and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack, worked through the day and night yesterday processing the scene, collecting evidence and canvassing the neighborhood for anyone who could provide information about a suspect.

During the night, investigators were able to develop information and evidence that identified the suspect as Johnson. Investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Johnson and a search was initiated for him. A lookout for the victim’s vehicle, which was missing from her home, had been issued last night.

Shortly before 5:00 a.m. today, a motorist spotted the victim’s vehicle and called police. A Prince Frederick Barrack trooper and a Calvert County deputy sheriff located and stopped the car on Rt. 4 at Skinners Turn Road in Owings, Md. The driver, identified as Johnson, got out of the car and was arrested without incident.

Investigators believe Johnson had been staying at a home in the victim’s neighborhood during the past few months. Prior to that, they believe he was living in Washington, D.C.

A motive for this crime has not been established at this time. An autopsy is expected to be conducted today on the victim’s body.

The investigation is continuing.

(PRINCE FREDERICK, MD(6/8/2020) — Maryland State Police are investigating the apparent murder of a Calvert County woman who was found dead in her home this morning.

The victim is identified as Rose M. Long, 71, of the 200-block of Stafford Road, Prince Frederick, Md. She was pronounced dead in her home. Her body has been transported to the Office of the Chief Medical Examiner to determine the cause of death.

Shortly before 10:30 a.m. today, troopers at Prince Frederick Barrack responded to a call from a relative of the victim who had gone to visit her. When troopers arrived at the home, they found the victim deceased in the living room. Troopers observed items in the home in disarray and found evidence of an assault.

Maryland State Police Homicide Unit investigators responded to continue the investigation. The preliminary investigation indicates the victim, who lived alone, was assaulted and killed in her home sometime within the past two days. Investigators determined the victim’s car was missing and may have been taken by the suspect. The victim’s car is identified as a maroon 2000 Toyota Camry, MD registration AKE947. A lookout has been issued for the vehicle. Anyone who may see this car is urged to contact police immediately.

State Police crime scene technicians continue to process the scene and homicide investigators are continuing a neighborhood canvas to identify anyone who may have seen anything suspicious or have any information regarding a suspect in this crime. Assistance is being provided by investigators from the State Police Criminal Enforcement Division and troopers from the Prince Frederick Barrack.

Anyone with information about this apparent murder is urged to contact Maryland State Police immediately at 410-535-1400. Callers may remain anonymous.

