LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Commissioners of St. Mary’s County announce that the first of 20 Electric Vehicle Charging Stations (EVC) to be built in St. Mary’s County is now operational.

Located at the joint site of the new Leonardtown Library and Garvey Senior Activity Center at 23630 Hayden Farm Lane in Leonardtown, the charging station has two dedicated parking spaces, both with 24-hour public access.

Commissioner President Randy Guy signed a right of way agreement with SMECO last summer, granting permission to use the property for this project. Upon completion, President Guy remarked, “I am happy about this project. Electric charging stations are becoming more and more needed in the county, and this is a great step forward to meeting those needs.”

“St. Mary’s County Library is delighted to partner with the County and SMECO to provide this service, promoting the use of efficient and sustainable resources for power on our roads. The library’s Wi-Fi extends where the charging station is located, so drop by and charge up while enjoying a digital book or music”, said Library Director Michael Blackwell.

