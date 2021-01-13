The Virtual Scholarship Fair will be hosted on Zoom at https://fit.zoom.us/j/93693268072

Following a brief opening session, participants will be able to enter and leave a variety of breakout rooms*.

Many of the scholarship providers listed on the 2021 St. Mary’s County Common Scholarship Application will host their own breakout rooms* where participants can meet with them individually or in small groups.

There will also be breakout rooms* with general information on the Common Scholarship Application and Financial Aid Basics.

This is your chance to learn about over 50 different scholarships valued at $250,000 or more that will be awarded in 2021.

*In order to access the breakout rooms, participants will need Zoom version 5.4 or higher. For more information regarding the Zoom version you are using, please visit https://support.zoom.us/hc/en-us/articles/201362393-Viewing-the-Zoom-version-number.

This event is sponsored by the St. Mary’s County Business, Education, and Community Alliance. (BECA) For more information, see smcbeca.org Email smcbeca@gmail.com. Call 240-257-BECA (2322).

Like this: Like Loading...