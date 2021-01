PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 13, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises motorists that speed limits in Solomons south of Lore Road will be reduced beginning Jan. 19, 2021, for pedestrian safety. The speed limit for Solomons Island Road will reduce to 25 mph. All side streets will reduce to 15 mph.

Variable message signs will be posted to alert drivers of the change. Drivers are urged to stay alert to the new speed limits and pay attention to signage in the area.

