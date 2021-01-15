LEONARDTOWN, MD – The St. Mary’s County Commission for Women (CFW) is pleased to announce that it will hold its first Women’s History Month Virtual Symposium in place of the traditional Women’s History Month Banquet to celebrate Women’s History Month and the many accomplished women and girls in our community on Thursday, March 18, 2021, via the Commission’s Facebook page. This year’s theme is a continuation of last year’s theme – Valiant Women of the Vote. Donations to this year’s virtual event will support the Jane Hale-Sypher scholarship through the College of Southern Maryland. This scholarship was established to help returning non-traditional students further their educational goals.

The CFW was created to address matters of specific concern to women in the areas of employment, education, health, public office, family and legal rights. This group stays busy in our community reaching out to women in many walks of life. In addition, each year the CFW takes the time to recognize some of the female volunteers who represent the backbone of our community. The members are appointed by the Commissioners of St. Mary’s County and report to them the areas of concern to women in our community.

St. Mary’s County is blessed with an abundance of women who, through their volunteer contributions, have fought long and hard to stand up for other women and girls in our community in more ways than we will ever know. We invite you to help us celebrate their accomplishments! Each year three awards are given: Lifetime Achievement (chosen by the members of the Commission for Women), Woman of the Year and Tomorrow’s Women (both chosen by independent judges).

The 2021 Ruth Bader Ginsburg Lifetime Achievement recipient is Grace Fuller. We’d love to have you join us and show your support of the many women champions in our community! Keep an eye out so you can tune in and join us.

CALL FOR NOMINATIONS

The Commission for Women is accepting nominations for the Woman of the Year Award and Woman of Tomorrow Award. Click on the hyperlinks to download the nomination form. Forms can be submitted several ways:

Email to CFW Chair, Norma Pipkin at commissionforwomen@stmarysmd.com

Sent via fax to the attention of Debra Kane at 301-475-4200, ext. 1680

Mail:

St. Mary’s County Commission for Women

c/o Debra Kane

Department of Aging & Human Services

P.O. Box 653

Leonardtown, MD 20653

Submission deadline for nominations is January 31, 2021. Please call 301-475-4200, ext. 1680, with any questions.

SPONSORSHIP REQUESTS

The Commission for Women is also seeking sponsors for the Women’s History Month Virtual Symposium. We invite you to consider the many ways you can support the banquet listed below. Perhaps your employer, a business you frequent, or you, would like to show their support of the amazing women in our community? Please spread the word! Each level provides opportunities for exposure both on-site and through pre-event advertising.

GOLD Sponsor ($1200)

• Full page ad in the banquet program

• Recognition as a major sponsor in opening remarks at the event

SILVER Sponsor ($800)

• 1/2 page ad in the banquet program

•Recognition as a sponsor in the opening remarks at the event

BRONZE Sponsor ($400)

• 1/4 page ad in the banquet program

•Recognition as a sponsor in the closing remarks

BUSINESS RECOGNITION ($25)

•Business card ad in program

We hope you can join us on March 18! Cheers to valiant women who lead the fight for our right to vote!

