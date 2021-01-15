ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement:

“Maryland has lost one of its most revered leaders, and I have lost a dear lifelong friend.



“Serving the people of our great state was Mike Miller’s life’s work, and he did so with unrelenting passion and courage for a remarkable 50 years. Even as he waged a hard-fought battle with cancer, I was blessed to continue to benefit from Mike’s wisdom and trademark humor. He was, in every sense, a lion of the Senate.

“The First Lady and I extend our most heartfelt condolences to President Miller’s wife, Patti, their five children and 15 grandchildren, his Senate colleagues, and all who loved him.

“Effective immediately, Maryland flags will fly at half-staff in honor of Senate President Emeritus Miller’s distinguished life and legacy until sunset on the day of interment.”

Like this: Like Loading...