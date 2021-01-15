LEONARDTOWN, MD – The National Fire Protection Agency estimated 1,291,500 fires in the U.S. These fires caused an estimated 3,704 civilian deaths; 16,600 civilian injuries; and $14.8 billion in direct property damage.

On average, a fire department responded to a fire somewhere in the U.S. every 24 seconds in 2019. A home structure fire was reported every 93 seconds, a home fire death occurred every three hours and 10 minutes, and a home fire injury occurred every 43 minutes.

Three out of five home fire deaths result from fires in properties without working smoke alarms.

Install smoke alarms on every level of your home, inside bedrooms, and outside sleeping areas.

Test smoke alarms every month. If they’re not working, replace them.

Talk with all family members about a fire escape plan and practice the plan twice a year.

If a fire occurs in your home, GET OUT, STAY OUT and CALL FOR HELP. Never go

Maryland Smoke Detector Law requires the replacement of any battery-only operated smoke alarm that is more than 10 years old. Homeowners are required to install an alarm that has a sealed-ion battery.

For local information on preparedness and other safety topics contact the Department of Emergency Services or visit prepare.stmarysmd.com.

