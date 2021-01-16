LEONARDTOWN, MD – St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) and St. Mary’s County Government are coordinating with state and local partners to ensure a safe and orderly plan for the COVID-19 vaccine distribution, particularly for vulnerable and at-risk populations.

For automatic notifications on St. Mary’s County’s vaccination efforts, including updates on eligible phases or groups, go to http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/ and sign up for email notices.

St. Mary’s County senior citizens requesting assistance with vaccine registration may call a special Senior Assistance phone line through the St. Mary’s County Department of Aging & Human Services at: (301) 475-4200, ext. 1049.

For all other questions regarding COVID-19 vaccinations in St. Mary’s County, please visit the Health Department website http://www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine/ or call 301-475-4330.

