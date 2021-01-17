PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 17, 2021 – The Calvert County Health Department recommends that people avoid kayaking, canoeing and fishing in Parkers Creek for the next 10-14 days due to a temporary discharge of wastewater.

On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, a slow leak was discovered during a pumping and pipe bursting operation. There was no impact on the service for water and sewer customers, but sewage was discharged 60 yards north of tributaries leading to Parkers Creek headwaters.

For questions, contact the Director of Public Works, Kerry Dull, at Kerry.Dull@calvertcountymd.gov or 410-532-2204.

