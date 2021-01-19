Westlake Athletic Director Dominic Zaccerelli passed away Monday, January 18, 2021,.

Zaccarelli’s daughter announced, “It is with great sadness that I write this to inform our community that my Dad passed away peacefully last night. Carolyn, Tony, and I were by his side to provide comfort and prayer for each other. Mom, his mom, and his sisters were present through Zoom.” – Rachel Zaccerelli

“Words cannot describe what he meant to his family and the Westlake community — which was an extension of his family,” Westlake Football tweeted.

During his 31-year coaching career with Charles County Public Schools, Zaccerelli has received recognition for his contributions to athletics, and more importantly, to the high school football program. For his efforts in athletics and supporting the football program, Zaccerelli was selected as an inductee for the Maryland High School Football Coaches Hall of Fame. He is one of only two honorees selected for the Hall of Fame in 2015, and the third coach in Charles County to be honored. The Maryland High School Football Coaches Association coordinates the awards program annually and includes more than 1,400 members statewide

A Facebook post from Charles County Public Schools Read,”Mr. Zaccerelli’s work ethic was only surpassed by his care and concern for our students. Athletics were important, but the students were most important to him”.

As some of you may know the original Coach Zac passed away last night! Words can not describe what he meant to his family and the Westlake community which was an extension of his family! If you ever had the opportunity to meet him, you know that he was all about the success of pic.twitter.com/NJRvg3CVlT — Westlake Football (@WHS_MD_Football) January 19, 2021

The SMAC conference lost a legend and cornerstone this morning! Rest In Peace Zacc! Your legacy and inspiration was left on so many people and this entire conference. Prayers to his family. You are missed. pic.twitter.com/ADuPziiObo — Talking SMAC (@TalkingSMAC1) January 19, 2021

He began his career with Charles County Public Schools in 1992 as an instructional assistant at Westlake, and took a position as a special education teacher with the school in 1998. He also took over the position as athletic director at Westlake in 1998.

Like this: Like Loading...