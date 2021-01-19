his page provides daily information about the operations and scheduling of activities at the Potomac River Test Range and the Explosive Experimental Area (Pumpkin Neck). These facilities are used by our military to conduct munitions testing and should be avoided while testing is in progress. Click on any of the areas of interest to the right for additional information.

Range / Weapons Testing Hotline: 877-845-5656 (toll free) for daily updates on range operation and test schedules.

Noise Questions & Comments: Call NSF Dahlgren: 540-653-8153 to comment or ask a question about noise or vibrations you think are being caused by operations at Dahlgren.

For more information on NSWC Dahlgren’s range schedule, contact the NSWCDD Public Affairs Office, (540) 653-8154.

Tuesday, January 19

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Shock Tube Road/AA Fuze Range

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: River Bank Road/Fuze Road/Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: North Main Range Gate 1/North Main Range Gate 2/Fuze Road Barricade/Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Wednesday, January 20

Testing at: Buildings 1180-1186/PRTR River Operations/Terminal Range/Shock Tube Road

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the eastern (Main Range and Terminal Range) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: Restricted approximately 10,000 yards down range from NSF Dahlgren below the yellow “O” buoy (Maryland) and to the yellow “N” buoy (Virginia).

Roads Closed on Station: Tisdale Road/Shocktube Road/Blue Stone Road

Barricades Closed on Station: Area 3 Barricade/Shocktube Road Barricade/Hide Away Pond Barricade/1410 Back Gate/Blue Stone Road Barricade/Lower Gambo Creek Gate/Upper Gambo Creek Gate/Middle Gate/1470 Gate

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Thursday, January 21

Testing at: EEA

*Operating Times: 8 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Noise on Station: Potential to create “Loud” noise in the southern (Building 101) area of NSF Dahlgren.

Noise Down Range: Potential to create “Loud” noise down range and in communities surrounding NSF Dahlgren.

River Restrictions: None

Roads Closed on Station:

Barricades Closed on Station: Churchill Range/Harris Range

EMCON Conditions: Condition 2 in Buildings 995/948/1122/455, Condition 1 in Buildings 1180/1186, Condition 4 in Buildings 102/161/943

MR Shelter Condition:

Other Notifications: None

Friday, January 22

No testing today. Have a great Navy day

