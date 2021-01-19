LEONARDTOWN, MD – The Dr. James A. Forrest Career & Technology Center (Forrest Center) will host its twenty-first annual Forrest Center Tech Expo on Thursday, January 21, 2021, 5:00-8:00 p.m. The entire event will be provided virtually.

The purpose of the Forrest Center Tech Expo is to familiarize students and parents with Career and Technology Education (CTE) career options offered by the St. Mary’s County Public Schools. This is an opportunity to meet the staff at the Forrest Center and to learn about the 23 completer programs (including the MIFRI Fire and Rescue/EMS program at an off-campus location) and the four elective classes that are offered. High school counselors will be available to answer questions about career clusters and to assist students in planning their academic program.

Advance registration with an SMCPS email address is required for this event. To register, visit the Forrest Center website at https://schools.smcps.org/tech.

For more information, contact the Forrest Center at 301-475-0242. Since this event is virtual, there will not be an inclement weather date. The event may be recorded and presented on SMCPS Channel 96, the school system’s educational cable channel, and the Internet.

The Forrest Center is located at 24005 Point Lookout Road, directly across from the St. Mary’s County Fairgrounds in Leonardtown, Maryland. Please remember that this will be a virtual event. The Forrest Center is closed to the public until further notice.

