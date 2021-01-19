The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identity of the person shown in a theft investigation. On Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, between 2:30 and 3 am, the suspect stole six 26R type car batteries from the front of PowerTech Electric on Old Three Notch Road in Hollywood. The suspect is described as a white male, approximately 6’ tall, weighing 200 lbs, and wearing a hooded sweatshirt. The suspect made three trips, carrying the batteries two at a time, heading toward Sotterley Road.

Anyone with information about the identity of the suspect or this incident is asked to call Cpl. Gray Maloy at 301-475-4200, ext. 78035 or email gray.maloy@stmarysmd.com . Case # 2656-21

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program, tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

