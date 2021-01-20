Maggie is an 11-year-old, easy-going, tri-color beagle girl with a velvety soft coat. Maggie is a patient girl that likes to take things at a slower pace. She enjoys leisurely walks, anything food-related, and a comfy spot on the couch. Maggie has enjoyed the company of other dogs and humans in her foster home!

Maggie has completed her vetting. She has been microchipped and is on monthly heartworm prevention. This sweet senior girl is now ready to find her forever home.

You can see and can read more about Maggie within this link.

If you are interested in Maggie or learning more about another senior beagle please message icanhelp@beaglemaryland.org Or visit our website at http://beaglemaryland.org/.

