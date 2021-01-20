The Charles County Commissioners wish to announce that applications to participate in the Rural Legacy Program for the Zekiah Rural Legacy Area will be accepted during the month of February 2021. Complete applications must be filed with the Department of Planning and Growth Management by 4:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 26, 2021.

The Rural Legacy Program aims to protect large, contiguous tracts of land rich in natural and cultural resources through the acquisition of conservation easements. The Program provides landowners an alternative to developing or subdividing their land while retaining ownership to continue farm and forestry operations.

For a map of the eligible Zekiah Rural Legacy Area and Application Form, please visit the County’s website at https://bit.ly/3bTeAG9.

Interested applicants are encouraged to contact Cathy Thompson at 301-396-5815 or e-mail ThompsCa@CharlesCountyMD.gov to obtain an application and to receive assistance with completing the application. Citizens with special needs may contact the Maryland Relay Service at 711, or Relay Service TDD: 866-269-9006.

