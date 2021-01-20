LEONARDTOWN, MD (Jan. 20, 2021) – The St. Mary’s County Health Department (SMCHD) has received reports from community members about fraudulent phone calls incorrectly telling residents that they can “show up” to an SMCHD vaccination clinic without an appointment. There are also reports of robocalls inaccurately notifying residents that they are eligible to register for a vaccination clinic.

These calls are not associated with SMCHD nor the Maryland Department of Health. All community members should note the following:

Only individuals who have registered for a vaccine appointment and have confirmed appointment times should go to a vaccination clinic site at the date and time of their appointment to receive their vaccine

should go to a vaccination clinic site at the date and time of their appointment to receive their vaccine At this time, SMCHD is only able to register and to provide COVID-19 vaccinations for those in Phase 1A and 1B. Please note: vaccine appointments for this week are fully booked. Additional appointment dates and times will be announced when SMCHD is notified by the state of the incoming vaccine supply.

SMCHD will announce when new groups are able to register for vaccinations (who is eligible and how to register) as the county moves into new phases of vaccination. This announcement will be made by Press Release which will be: Sent to local newspapers, radio stations, etc. Posted to our website at www.smchd.org/covid-19-vaccine Sent out via email – Community members can sign up to receive email notices Posted on the SMCHD Social Media accounts ( Facebook & Twitter )



Working in conjunction with the St. Mary’s County Health Department, the St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating the origin of the fraudulent calls. Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call the Sheriff’s Office at 301-475-8008.

Citizens may remain anonymous and contact St. Mary’s County Crime Solvers at 301-475-3333, or text a tip to “TIP239” plus their message to “CRIMES” (274637). Through the Crime Solvers Program tipsters are eligible for an award of up to $1,000 for information about a crime in St. Mary’s County that leads to an arrest or indictment.

Like this: Like Loading...