ANNAPOLIS, MD—Governor Larry Hogan today issued the following statement after attending the inauguration of President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris:

“Today, it was my honor to attend the inauguration of Joe Biden on behalf of the people of Maryland as he was sworn in as our 46th president. Through the orderly and peaceful transfer of power, we show the world that the Constitution, the rule of law, and the will of the people ultimately prevail in the United States of America.

“As this new administration takes office, I want to offer President Biden my congratulations and my sincere hope for his success.

“Our nation faces unprecedented challenges. We must defeat this pandemic, restore economic prosperity, and show Americans that we can deliver solutions to the serious problems that face us. We can only do that if we turn the page on the hate and dysfunction that infects our politics and deliver real, bipartisan action.

“I pledge to President Biden the same spirit of partnership, honesty, and goodwill that I offered to President Trump and President Obama. When we agree, I will never hesitate to work with President Biden for the betterment of the people of Maryland. And when we disagree, I will do so with civility and respect for the office of the president of the United States.”

