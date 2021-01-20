PRINCE FREDERICK, Md. – Jan. 20, 2021 – The Calvert County Department of Public Works advises motorists of a new traffic pattern at Prince Frederick Boulevard and Allnutt Court in Prince Frederick. A new traffic signal will be operational on Tuesday, Jan 26.

The new signal will begin as a flashing yellow light before switching to full color activation on Friday, Jan. 29.

Variable message signs will be posted in the area to alert motorists to the change. Motorists are advised to stay alert and use caution while adjusting to the new pattern.

